Delhi blast: CM Siddaramaiah expresses shock, directs police to tighten security across Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep pain and shock over the explosion in Delhi on Monday evening.

He said the state government has taken the Delhi blast incident very seriously and has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to maintain a high level of alert across all district headquarters, including the state capital, Bengaluru.

The CM said that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the state and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police department.

"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed several lives, has caused deep pain and shock. I pray for eternal peace for the departed souls and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

He said the Home Department has been instructed to strengthen security in crowded areas and prioritise public safety.

"I have directed the Director General of Police to maintain a high level of alert across all district headquarters, including the state capital, Bengaluru," the CM added.

BJP state President B Y Vijayendra expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift and complete recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of those injured," he said, in a post on 'X'.

Security has been tightened across Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, police said.

Patrolling has been intensified across all the vital installations, with senior police officials conducting extensive checks at high-footfall areas across Bengaluru, they said.

"We have already deployed our officers and anti-sabotage check teams at major locations, including bus stands, metro stations, and malls. Vehicle checks and nakabandi are also being carried out across the city," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told PTI.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast, which occurred on a busy evening when the area was crowded with people. The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away. PTI AMP KH