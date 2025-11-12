Delhi blast: Cooperating with investigating agencies, says Al Falah University

Faridabad, Nov 12 (PTI) The Al Falah University on Wednesday said it had no connection with the two arrested doctors and key suspects in the Delhi blast, apart from the work they did in their official capacity.

A statement from the vice-chancellor of the Faridabad-based private university, Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said, “We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events.” It noted that the two doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies, and said, “We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university.” "Moreover, the university is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," the statement added.

Earlier, 2,900 kilograms of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor working here; however, the rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside.

The explosives and weapons were recovered from Dr Muzammil (35) in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga village here. He was arrested on October 30.

Preliminary probe into the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 dead has suggested links to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

The Al Falah University at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad district, near Delhi, is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus.

Dr Umar Nabi, who, according to officials, was driving the car bearing Haryana registration that exploded, was also working with the university as an assistant professor.

Meanwhile, the university statement said, "We also want to make it loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country." Police on Tuesday had said a team camped at the Al Falah University, where the Kashmiri doctor lived for the past three-and-a-half years, and questioned several staff members and doctors there.