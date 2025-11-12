Delhi blast exposes failure of Centre, intelligence agencies: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi has exposed the failure of the central government's security mechanism and intelligence.

Talking to reporters here, he also alleged that people in Bastar fear that with the decline of Naxalism, all their land and mineral resources will be grabbed.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal on Monday, claiming 12 lives.

"The recent bomb blast in Delhi clearly shows that the security mechanism of the central government has completely failed. You failed (to prevent a terrorist attack) in Pahalgam, you failed in Chandni Chowk, and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) remained busy with elections instead of taking responsibility...," Baghel said.

Manipur burnt for two years. In the Pulwama attack, 400 kg of RDX was used. Even today, it is not known who brought it, he said.

"Now, it came to light that a huge cache of explosives reached Faridabad, adjacent to Delhi. How did it come? How did it get there? Within 24 hours of the recovery, a blast took place (near Red Fort). This is a complete failure of the central government and its intelligence agencies," he claimed.

Baghel alleged that security agencies have been put on spying on opposition leaders which has resulted in affecting the internal security of the country.

Targeting the BJP government in Chhattisgarh further, he said, "The same situation prevails in Chhattisgarh. Incidents are occurring repeatedly, people are dying in police custody, and the focus of the Vishnu Deo Sai government is only on targeting the opposition." Referring to his recent visit to Bastar region, Baghel said, "As Naxalites are surrendering and coming out (of forest), land mafias are entering there. Land mafias are buying land in Abujhmad and interior areas of Bijapur. People are suspecting that with the end of Naxalism, their land and minerals will be grabbed." The Congress leader also alleged that while paddy procurement is going to start from November 15 in the state, the state government is yet to make arrangements for it. PTI TKP NP