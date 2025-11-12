Delhi blast: Five held in Assam for spreading 'inflammatory' content online

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Five people have been arrested in Assam for allegedly spreading "offensive and inflammatory" content online in connection with the recent Delhi blast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

He said the state police would continue to act "swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror".

"In connection with the recent Delhi blast, Assam Police has arrested five individuals for spreading offensive and inflammatory content online," the chief minister posted on X.

The arrested persons are Mattiur Rahman from Darrang, Hassam Ali from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon, Sarma said.

A retired school principal was detained on Tuesday in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media to ''politicise'' the Delhi blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others. PTI DG DG BDC