Delhi blast: Goa CM Sawant expresses grief

Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condolded the loss of lives in a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital on Monday evening, leaving nine persons dead. Twenty persons were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Sawant said in a post on X late Monday night.