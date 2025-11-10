Delhi: Blast in parked car near Red Fort; one dead

New Delhi: At least one person died following a blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.

Injuries feared after blast in car parked near Red Fort; many cars on fire, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.