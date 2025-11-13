Red Fort blast: J-K Police inspects car linked to terror module found in Al Falah University

Faridabad: Another car believed to be linked to the Delhi blast was found in the parking lot of Faridabad's Al Falah University on Thursday, police said.

The car is registered in the name of Dr Shaheen Shahid, who has already been arrested in the "white-collar terror module" case, sources said.

"A suspicious (Maruti) Brezza car found at the Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, is being inspected by Jammu and Kashmir Police," Faridabad police said.

The Haryana-registered vehicle was found in the parking lot of the varsity, following which a bomb disposal squad was called in to search the car.

Several other vehicles parked within the university complex were being inspected and details about their ownerships being verified, sources said.

The investigators have also found that the three suspects in the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening that has claimed 13 lives so far -- Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid -- used an encrypted Swiss messaging app to plan and coordinate their activities related to the terror conspiracy.

The DNA test of samples collected from the blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar was driving the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday.

Meanwhile, sources said that raids were conducted in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday, leading to the detention of a fertiliser and seed seller from Pinangwa.

It is suspected that the accused purchased large quantity of NPK fertiliser from his shop.

After the blast near the Red Fort, investigators traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- linked to the terror module to Khandawali village in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Faridabad police also rounded up a person who allegedly parked the EcoSport in the village and handed him over to Delhi Police, officials said.

After investigation revealed that the suspects had procured three cars to transport IEDs, Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, outposts and border checkpoints to trace the red EcoSport.

Around 2,900 kg of explosive materials were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Eight people, including three doctors linked to the Al Falah University, have been arrested, while many others have been detained for questioning.

On Thursday, Faridabad police conducted searches at several locations, including Ajji Colony, Sector 62 Ashiana, Mirzapur and the slums surrounding Muzaidi village.

Police teams inquired about the tenants and noted down their Aadhaar numbers in Mirzapur, Muzaidi and Ajji Colony.

"The search operation is going on. So far, no suspicious individuals have been found in the area. Everyone is urged to remain vigilant," Rajkumar Walia, DCP, Ballabgarh, said. PTI COR SUN VSD ARI