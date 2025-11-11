Delhi blast: Left parties seek thorough probe, say perpetrators should be brought to justice

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Left parties on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the explosion near the Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, as they condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a statement, said the recovery of a huge quantity of explosives from Delhi's neighbouring area, which has been linked to the explosion near the Red Fort, indicates involvement of an organised network.

Condemning the explosion in the heart of the national capital, the party stressed that it is the government's responsibility to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It appealed to people to be vigilant, maintain peace and harmony without succumbing to any provocations.

"It is deeply disturbing to learn from reports that large quantities of explosives and firearms have been discovered in areas around Delhi, which are now being linked to the attack.

"This indicates the involvement of an organised network. It is the responsibility of the government to uncover it and bring all the perpetrators to justice," CPI(M) said.

CPI General Secretary D Raja, in a post on X, expressed shock over Monday's blast in the national capital, and said the government should ensure a thorough, transparent, and time-bound probe into it.

"The Communist Party of India expresses deep shock and grief over the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. The party conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured," he said.

"The CPI demands a thorough, transparent and time-bound probe into the incident. The government must ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and take all necessary steps to maintain peace and public safety," he said.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar, who visited the LNJP hospital here and met some of the blast victims, said the treatment of the injured is the priority, as he also hoped that the incident would not be used to create rifts in society.

"We met the victims, many are critically injured. They are getting good treatment, we are here to express sympathy and solidarity," Kumar said.

"The whole nation is together, we do not know what exactly happened... Right now, treatment for the injured is most important... There should be proper equity, and this should not lead to a division in the society," he said. PTI AO AO NSD NSD