Delhi blast: Maharashtra on high alert; Mumbai, key railway stations under tight security

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, and security has been stepped up at vital installations in Mumbai and major railway stations, police said.

A "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai, a senior police official said on Monday.

The explosion in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort crossing on Monday evening left nine persons dead and 20 injured, while gutting several vehicles.

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents," a police official said.

Police were maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, another official said.

Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams have also been pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations.

The railway police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects.

"We are on high alert," a senior RPF official told PTI in Mumbai.

According to railway officials, security has been tightened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, and other major stations on the Central Railway network, and at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western Railway.

The RPF and GRP personnel were conducting checks on platforms and trains. Parcels and baggage were being scanned at key stations, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

"All officials have been alerted," a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that RPF was ensuring proper security in coordination with GRP and local police.

In the past, terrorist groups had targeted Mumbai's stations and suburban trains.

Mumbai Police conducted combing operations at various places. Police personnel were also deployed at the entry points of the city, including Dahisar, Thane, Vashi, and Airoli check posts.

Barricades have been placed on prominent roads, and suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked.

Besides the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the ATC (Anti-Terrorism Cell) of each police station was activated to gather more intelligence about suspicious activities in their jurisdiction, an official said.

Patrolling and checking of vehicles have been intensified across Maharashtra.

In Nagpur, police and security agencies stepped up security, with ATS and Quick Response Teams (QRT) patrolling sensitive areas and additional police personnel deployed in crowded places, officials said.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said that all DCPs and police station in-charges have been asked to remain alert round-the-clock. Police deployment has been increased in crowded markets, temples, schools, colleges, and major road intersections. Railway stations and bus stands are also under strict watch.

Nagpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar said that patrolling has been increased, especially near Ramtek Gad Mandir and explosives factories, as these locations are considered sensitive.

Police and central intelligence agencies were also checking online activity and suspicious movements. PTI DC KK COR NSK GK