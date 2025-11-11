Delhi blast: Maharashtra on high alert, security tightened in Mumbai and major railway stations

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been stepped up at vital installations in Mumbai and major railway stations, police said.

A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai.

The explosion in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort crossing left at least eight dead and around 20 injured, while gutting several vehicles.

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.

Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, another official said.

Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams are also pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations.

The Railway Police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects.

"We are on high alert," a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told PTI in Mumbai.

According to railway officials, security has been tightened at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, and other major stations on the Central Railway network, and at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western Railway.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the RPF and GRP personnel are conducting checks on platforms and trains. Parcels and baggage are being scanned at key stations.

"All officials have been alerted," a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that RPF is ensuring proper security in coordination with GRP and local police.

In the past, terrorist groups had targeted Mumbai's stations and suburban trains.

Mumbai Police conducted combing operations at various places. Police personnel were also deployed at the entry points of the city, including Dahisar, Thane, Vashi, and Airoli check posts.

Barricades have been placed on the prominent roads, and suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked.

Besides ATS Maharashtra, the ATC (Anti-Terrorism Cell) of each police station was activated to gather more intelligence about suspicious activities in their jurisdiction, an official said.

Patrolling and checking of vehicles have been intensified across Maharashtra. In Nagpur, police and security agencies stepped up security, with ATS and QRT teams patrolling sensitive areas and additional police personnel deployed in crowded places, officials said.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said that all DCPs and police station in-charges have been asked to remain alert round-the-clock. Police deployment is increased in crowded markets, temples, schools, colleges, and major road intersections. Railway stations and bus stands are also under strict watch.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar said that patrolling has been increased, especially near Ramtek Gad Mandir and near explosives factories, as these locations are considered sensitive.

Police and central intelligence agencies are also checking online activity and suspicious movements.