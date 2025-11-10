Delhi blast: Maharashtra on high alert, security tightened in Mumbai and other locations

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been beefed up at vital installations in Mumbai and other locations, police said.

A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai.

The explosion occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.

Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, another official said.

Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams are also pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations.

The Railway Police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects.

"We are on high alert," a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told PTI in Mumbai.

According to railway officials, security has been tightened at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, and other major stations on the Central Railway network, and at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western Railway.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the RPF and GRP personnel are conducting checks on platforms and trains. Parcels and baggage are being scanned at key stations.

"All officials have been alerted," a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that RPF is ensuring proper security in coordination with GRP and local police.

In the past, terrorist groups had targeted Mumbai's stations and suburban trains.

In Nagpur, police and security agencies stepped up security, with ATS and QRT teams patrolling sensitive areas and additional police personnel deployed in crowded places, officials said.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said that all DCPs and police station in-charges have been asked to remain alert round-the-clock. Police deployment is increased in crowded markets, temples, schools, colleges, and major road intersections. Railway stations and bus stands are also under strict watch.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar said that patrolling has been increased, especially near Ramtek Gad Mandir and near explosives factories, as these locations are considered sensitive.

Police and central intelligence agencies are also checking online activity and suspicious movements. PTI DC KK COR NSK