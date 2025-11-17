Delhi blast: NIA arrests co-conspirator of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

Wani, who also goes by the alias of Danish, was arrested in Srinagar by an NIA team, it said.

"The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage," the NIA statement said.

The agency is exploring "various angles" to unravel the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast in the national capital.

"Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack," it said.

The NIA has described Umar Un Nabi, who was behind the wheel when the car exploded near the Red Fort, as a "suicide bomber". Also, NIA has used the term "vehicle-borne IED" for the car.

It has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the "vehicle-borne IED" as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and an assistant professor in the general medicine department of Al Falah University in Faridabad. PTI ABS ABS NSD NSD