Delhi blast probe: UP ATS team questions private hospital staff about doctor arrested in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad visited a private hospital here on Friday to gather information about Dr Adil Ahmed, who is under scrutiny in the investigation following the Delhi blast.

A flight ticket has been recovered from near Dr Adil Ahmad's house in Saharanpur, showing he had travelled from Srinagar to Delhi on October 31, just days before the November 10 car explosion near Red Fort that killed 13 people and injured over 20.

A Jammu and Kashmir native, Adil was arrested from Saharanpur last week. He worked at the private Famous Hospital in Saharanpur.

Officials of the V Brass Hospital here said the ATS team questioned staff members about Dr Adil's conduct, work profile and visitors while he was employed there.

Dr Mamta, the vice president of Oscar Group, which runs the hospital, told PTI that Dr Adil had worked at the facility for about three months. "The ATS team asked us about his behaviour, his activities in the hospital and the people who used to meet him. We provided all details," she said.

She added that Dr Adeel's appointment had been processed through the group's Rohtak office. He left the job primarily due to salary-related issues, she said.

"He was paid Rs 4 lakh per month and a house rent allowance of Rs 10,000. As salaries in private institutions sometimes get delayed by a few days, he would get upset. Later, he received a higher offer elsewhere and resigned," she said.

According to her, the new hospital offered him Rs 1.5 lakh more.

On Thursday, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies had visited two hospitals -- Famous Hospital on Ambala Road and V Brass Hospital on Delhi Road -- to collect his employment records and other details.

Dr Mamta said the ATS team remained at the hospital for about an hour on Friday. "They asked whether we had noticed any suspicious activity, but we had not. Our institution is reputable, and we will fully cooperate with the agencies in all matters related to national security," she said.

Dr Adil Ahmed's colleagues at Famous Hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur described him as "quiet, polite and professional".

Investigators allege that Adil maintained links with terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, and may have facilitated logistics for their operations.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had taken Adil on remand to Srinagar, while the central and state agencies also expanded their probe into his activities and network. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD