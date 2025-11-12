Delhi blast: Security tightened in Goa as tourist season sets in

Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) The police have stepped up vigil and intensified patrolling in Goa in the wake of the blast in Delhi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car outside Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening, claiming the lives of 12 people.

"Alerts have been sounded in all states following the blast. Inspections and checks have been increased everywhere, including Goa. We have taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order," the chief minister said.

He said the investigation will unravel the chain of events leading to the blast.

"The Union Home Minister had personally inspected the incident site and met the victims", he added.

Known as the beach capital of India, Goa is a favourite destination for domestic and international tourists. Tourists flock to Goa in large numbers from November to March, which includes New Year celebrations and the International Film Festival of India. PTI RPS NSK