Red Fort blast: Amit Shah to chair security review meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Tuesday following the blast near the Red Fort here that left nine people dead, sources said.

The meeting, to be held at 11 AM, will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat will attend the meeting virtually.

Shah on Monday said he will hold a detailed analysis on the blast with top security officers this morning.

"Tomorrow morning, we will have a detailed analysis of the blast at the home ministry with senior officers," Shah told reporters after meeting those injured at the LNJP Hospital here.

The home minister had said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.