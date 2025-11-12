Delhi blast: Shiv Sena (UBT), Bajrang Dal stage anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Activists affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal on Wednesday staged separate anti-Pakistan protests here and demanded stern action against the culprits behind the recent Delhi car bomb blast.

The protests at Indira Chowk and outside the Jammu bus stand concluded peacefully, as the participants shouted slogans and burnt effigies of the Pakistani flag, along with the photographs of terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohd Sayeed.

Hours after police busted the terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and arrested three doctors and five others, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

Around 2,900 kilograms of explosive and inflammable materials were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. “Pakistan has learnt no lesson from Operation Sindoor and has spread its nefarious activities from Jammu and Kashmir to other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that any terror act in the country would be treated as an act of war, and it is time to finish the mother of terrorism,” J&K Shiv Sena (UBT) president Manish Sahni told reporters.

He said the involvement of white collar people in terrorism is a major concern, and all those who are working against the nation should be identified.

“The culprits behind the Delhi blast should be brought to book and handed exemplary punishment,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader Rakesh Bajrangi also demanded tough action against Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism. PTI TAS PRK PRK