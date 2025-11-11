Delhi blast: Shivakumar urges Centre to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the central government to ensure that the perpetrators behind the blast, near the Red Fort in Delhi that left 12 people dead, are brought to justice.

He also asserted that the country needs to be "careful" about terror activities.

Not willing to indulge in any political blame game in connection with the blast, for now, he said, this is not the time for it and pitched for measures across the country to ensure peace and that the lives of people are protected.

"We should be careful about the country's unity, integrity, peace, and terror activities. Whether the blast is in Delhi or elsewhere, we should be careful. In Karnataka, the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) is reviewing (the security measures). The Chief Minister (Siddarmaiah) has also given the order. Measures should be taken across the country to ensure peace," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress party condemns the incident and urged the central government to investigate and arrest those behind it.

Asked whether there was an intelligence failure, the Deputy CM said blaming is not the solution. Protecting the common people was important.

"Let's blame at some other time. Now we should focus on protecting the lives of the people," he added.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. PTI KSU KH