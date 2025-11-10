Delhi blast: Telangana Police increase patrolling in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The Telangana Police increased patrolling in Hyderabad and other cities in the state as a precautionary measure following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed eight lives on Monday evening, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar rushed to Delhi from here following the blast.

An alert has been sounded for Hyderabad and patrolling has been increased in crowded areas and other cities including Warangal and Karimnagar, a senior police official told PTI.

Police in Hyderabad are already on alert in view of the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on November 11, he said.

"Now (following the blast in Delhi) we have increased patrolling in Warangal, Karimnagar and other cities and towns as a precautionary measure," the official said.

Police personnel were carrying out checks at railway stations, bus stations and also took up vehicle checks at different locations in the city and other places, he said.

Telangana Health C Damodar Rajanarasimha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast and wished the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

He said the blast in the national capital was unfortunate and a cause for concern.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH