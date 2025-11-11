Delhi blast: TMC leader Abhishek attacks MHA over 'grave lapses' in internal security

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Senior TMC Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the Delhi blast and attacked the Ministry of Home Affairs over what he termed as "grave lapses" in internal security.

At least 12 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said in a post on X that he was "deeply shocked and anguished".

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and my prayers are with those recovering from their injuries. It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our national capital," he said.

Attacking the Centre, the Lok Sabha MP said that Delhi Police, which operates under the Union Home Ministry, "bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order".

"How, then, are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?" he asked.

Banerjee also referred to the seizure of nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle from Faridabad in Haryana on Sunday, noting that the two incidents, when viewed together, "raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance".

He demanded an impartial, time-bound investigation.

"An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," he said.

Delhi Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack. PTI PNT ACD