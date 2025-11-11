Delhi blasts: Red alert sounded in Punjab, CM Mann demands probe

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) A red alert has been sounded in Punjab on Monday evening following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed nine lives and left several injured.

"In the wake of the blast in New Delhi, a red alert has been sounded across all districts in the state of Punjab," said a Punjab police department spokesperson.

Commissioners of police and Senior Superintendents of Police have been asked to remain alert, said the spokesperson.

The police force has been deployed at sensitive and vulnerable spots.

Checking of vehicles and suspicious people has been intensified, added the spokesperson.

Eight died and 20 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

Meanwhile, several political leaders in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, condemned the blast incident in Delhi and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Mann, in a post on X, said, "We have received the tragic news of a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, in which several people have reportedly been killed and many seriously injured.

"A high-level investigation should be conducted into this incident in the nation's capital, and the perpetrators should be given the harshest possible punishment. We pray to God for the eternal peace of souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed the blast incident as sad and shocking. "My heart goes out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this blast. While I pray for the safety of everyone, the police must probe it as a top priority and find out the reasons for the blast. Safety of our people is precious and paramount," said Warring in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the blast and wrote on X, "Deeply shocked by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi. The culprits behind this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice — no mercy for those plotting terror." "I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God give strength to all affected," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "The tragic car explosion in Delhi is deeply shocking and condemnable. The loss of so many innocent lives has left the entire nation grief-stricken.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific act. I pray for strength and peace for them in this hour of unimaginable pain, and for the swift recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands firmly with the victims and their families in this moment of sorrow and solidarity," he said.

Former union minister and Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, too, expressed shock over the blast incident and extended her sympathies to the bereaved families.