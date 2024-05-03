Delhi: Blaze in makeshift temple, no casualties

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a makeshift temple made of fibre sheets in Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka on Friday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, they said.

Teams of fire brigade, ambulance, crime branch, and forensics were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they added.

"We got a call about fire in a temporary temple made of fibre. Different teams were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order," a senior police office said.

"Initial investigation suggested that the fibre sheets had caught fire and no injury was reported," the officer said. PTI BM RPA