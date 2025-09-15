Delhi BMW accident: Despite repeated pleas, accused took victims to hospital far away, states FIR

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The wife of the senior government official killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a luxury car near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station had repeatedly pleaded with the accused couple to get them admitted to a nearby hospital, but to no avail, according to the FIR lodged in the case.

"The lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, far from the accident site," the bereaved woman told police in a statement, which is now part of the FIR.

Van driver Mohammad Gulfam, who had rushed all four injured people to the hospital, has also made a similar claim. "I was driving a loading vehicle, stopped and rushed the injured to a hospital in Azadpur after the man and the woman in the car asked me to take them there," he told PTI.

Police have contacted Gulfam to record his statement.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the BMW car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment. They are in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other products.

Police said the woman driver of the BMW was taken into custody on Monday following her discharge from the hospital. A case of culpable homicide has been registered in the matter.

In her statement to police, Navjot Singh's wife, Sandeep Kaur, said, "I was constantly requesting them to take us to the nearest hospital as my husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment. Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar. That lady told me her name was Gagan Preet Kaur." "My husband was wearing a turban at the time of the crash. But I was wearing a helmet. The crash occurred around 1 pm on Sunday," she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

"When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband's motorcycle. My husband fell on the road and sustained very serious injuries and multiple fractures to the head, mouth and legs. I too suffered injuries and multiple fractures in the accident on my head and legs. After some time, I also fell unconscious," she said.

The FIR records that the BMW was being driven by a woman with a male co-passenger. They put the injured couple into a van-type vehicle and were driven to GTB Nagar. Police noted 1:30 pm as the time of occurrence and the spot near Metro Pillar No. 67 on Ring Road towards Naraina.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

On Sunday, Singh's son said his parents were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

"They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken (to a hospital) nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur," he had told PTI Videos.

He also alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in admitting his parents.

The son claimed that his mother was made to sit in the lobby at the hospital despite her serious condition, while the husband of the BMW driver, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted.

"Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain," he added.

The family later shifted her to Venkateshwara Hospital for better treatment. "My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated, and so are we," he had said.

According to police, the luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and a forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted. PTI BM BM NSD NSD