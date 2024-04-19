Delhi: Body of man found hanging from tree in a park, police suspect suicide

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a park in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide but all angles are being probed, they said and added that the deceased has been identified as Satya Narayan, 37, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase-2.

The Okhla Industrial Area police station received information about the body at 7.21 am on Friday and a team was sent to the Harkesh Nagar Park, police said.

"Narayan was a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. During inquiry, it was found that he was suffering from chronic TB. On Thursday, around midnight, he told his wife about his anxiety (problem)... and went out of his house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

Advertisment

The DCP said there was no external injury."Forensic experts along with the crime team were also called to the spot. The scene of the crime was inspected and photographs were taken. It seems Narayan committed suicide," Deo said.

Postmortem was conducted at the AIIMS and the body handed over to family members, he said.

"According to procedure, further proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are being initiated," the DCP said.

The section pertains to a police inquiry and report on suicide. PTI BM ANB ANB