Delhi: Body of nine-year-old girl raped and murdered not recovered yet

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, has not yet been recovered, police on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

"Our search operation resumed on Wednesday morning. Different teams are working on the ground and the divers are searching for the body in Munak Canal," said senior police officer.

The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Dehi's Swaroop Nagar, on December 12.

The accused had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a car ride on December 12 while she was playing outside her residence, police said.

Advertisment

According to the investigators, the accused then took her to an isolated area where he allegedly raped her in his car. To hide his crime, he strangled the girl and then dumped her body in the Munak Canal around 6.30 pm.

The accused later on December 15 met with an accident when he was going to some place on his scooter and was admitted at a hospital in Rohini.

The accused was unfit for statement due to multiple fractures but later confessed the crime, police said. PTI BM AS AS