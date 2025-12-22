Delhi: Body of woman found in Yamuna Khadar, murder case registered

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The body of a woman was found in the Yamuna Khadar area of northeast Delhi on Monday, prompting police to register a case of murder in the matter, an official said.

According to the police, they received information that an unconscious woman was lying near Yamuna Khadar during the afternoon hours. A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 20, he said.

The police said that forensic team was called to the scene to examine the spot and collect crucial evidence.

"Initial observations suggest foul play, following which a case of murder was registered at Shastri Park police station and further probe is underway," said the police officer.

The body was later sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and to determine the time of death. Police said the post-mortem report is expected to provide vital leads in the case.

Meanwhile, a police source also said that they are also looking into the angle of sexual assault with the victim and dumping her near Yamuna Khadar.

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

Police teams have been tasked with scanning missing persons records, checking nearby police stations, and reaching out to hospitals and shelters in the area. Local inquiries are also being conducted to trace anyone who may have seen the woman before her death.

"We are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and are questioning people who frequent the area. Teams have also been deployed to gather technical and human intelligence to identify and apprehend those involved in the crime," said the officer.

Further investigation is in progress, police added.