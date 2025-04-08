Delhi body seeks water, health check ups at shelter homes amid rising heatwave conditions

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) To address the rising temperatures in the national capital, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has written to various departments, requesting regular water supply, health check-ups, cleanliness drives, fogging and sanitation measures at shelter homes.

DUSIB has approached the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure a consistent water supply. At the same time, letters have also been sent to the Health and Welfare Department for routine health check-ups, said an official.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been requested to ensure regular sanitation and vector control measures in and around the shelter homes, he said.

In its letter to the DJB and NDMC, DUSIB highlighted concerns raised by Shelter Management Agencies (SMAs) about inadequate water supply at several shelter homes across Delhi.

"This shortage is especially concerning during the intense summer months, as it puts residents at risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke," the letter stated.

Besides, in a letter to the Health and Welfare Department, DUSIB stressed the importance of protecting the health of homeless individuals, particularly during the summer.

The board urged the department to organise regular health check-ups to identify and respond to heat-related health issues, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

DUSIB also reached out to the MCD to maintain hygiene, emphasising the need for proper sanitation and vector control.

"Regular cleanliness drives and timely garbage removal around shelter homes are crucial to prevent the spread of infections and to ensure a healthy environment for the residents," the letter read.

The board also requested that fogging and anti-larval measures be intensified, particularly in high-risk areas, to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Delhi is under a yellow alert for the next two days as the city recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In IMD's colour code, a yellow alert stands for 'Be Aware' and advises people to avoid heat exposure; wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothing; and cover their heads with a cloth, hat or umbrella.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly regions or when the departure from normal is between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a warm Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Delhi.

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Delhi usually touches 40 degrees Celsius during the second half of April.

However, this year, the 40-degree mark has been crossed in the first half of the month -- similar to what was observed in 2022.

The IMD data showed that in 2022, the city recorded its first heatwave on April 8 when the maximum temperature touched 41.6 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, no heatwave was recorded in April 2023 and 2024, though the maximum temperature did touch the 40-degree mark on April 15 in 2023 and on April 26 in 2024, according to the IMD.