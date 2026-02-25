Delhi bomb blast case: NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two more terror operatives allegedly involved in the Red Fort area blast conspiracy, officials said on Wednesday.

With this, the anti-terror agency has so far made 11 arrests in the case.

The duo, identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, were formally arrested by the NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast, a statement issued by the agency said.

They had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the case, investigations by the NIA have revealed.

Eleven people were killed, and several were injured in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, last year.

The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the deadly explosion.

The NIA, which has been investigating the case to unveil the complete conspiracy behind the dastardly terror act, found Zameer and Tufail to be active overground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit.

Investigations by the NIA, which has been working in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police and other agencies, have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies, the statement said.

The NIA found through extensive investigation and examination of evidence that they were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the country, it added.

According to the findings of the national counter-terror agency, the Delhi blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umer, along with other accused identified as Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators.

These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. PTI AKV RHL