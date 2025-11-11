Delhi: Bomb scare calls pour in after Red Fort blast; all false alarms

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Hours after the bomb blast near Red Fort killing 12 people, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received five calls about "unclaimed" vehicles and bags, all of which later turned out to be false alarms, an official said on Tuesday.

According to DFS officials, the calls started pouring in soon after news of the explosion spread, reflecting heightened public anxiety across the city.

"The first call was received at 9.15 pm from Bijwasan, reporting an unclaimed bag. We rushed a fire vehicle immediately dispatched to the spot, but nothing suspicious was found," the DFS official said.

He further said that minutes later, at 9.27 pm, another call came from Vasant Vihar about an unclaimed car. Similarly, one fire tender was sent to the location and returned around 10.15 pm after verification.

Another was received at 9.34 pm, in which an alert was made from Sector 13 in Dwarka, followed by a 9.35 pm alert from near Kashmere Gate, both concerning unattended cars.

"The final call of the night came from Signature Bridge, Khajuri Khas, at 10.01 pm, also regarding an unclaimed vehicle. All the reported objects turned out to be harmless. However, each call was attended to with full seriousness in coordination with local police," the official said.

Officials emphasised that the spate of alerts reflected the sense of fear and unease among residents following the Red Fort blast.

People were understandably anxious after the explosion. Teams responded swiftly to ensure there was no cause for alarm elsewhere, the official added.