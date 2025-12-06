Delhi: Bomb threat to IPWC, Shankar Market declared hoax

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A bomb threat to two locations in the capital -- the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) and Shankar Market -- triggered extensive search operations on Saturday afternoon before being declared a hoax, an official said.

Police said the information was received around 1.30 pm after an email to the IPWC threatened of explosives placed in its premises at Windsor Place.

Another message issued a similar threat to Shankar Market in Connaught Place area.

Multiple police teams, accompanied by the bomb disposal unit, dog squads, and fire tenders, rushed to both locations and conducted extensive checks. The areas were cordoned off and access was restricted as security agencies carried out a sweep of the premises.

"Nothing suspicious was found at either location. After thorough inspection, both threats were declared hoax," a senior officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ARB ARB