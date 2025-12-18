Delhi: Border points, fuel pumps see BS-VI, PUC checks; violators denied fuel as curbs kick in

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi saw stepped-up checks for BS-VI compliance and valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates at its border points and petrol pumps on Thursday as the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule came into force to curb the worsening air pollution, with violators denied fuel and fewer vehicles on the roads.

Teams from the traffic police and transport department were stationed at the city's entry points, toll plazas and petrol pumps to check PUC certificates and BS-VI compliance. Traffic personnel were also deployed at key intersections with smartplate-reader devices to verify documents and issue challans, while some commuters were seen requesting for leniency during the checks.

At several fuel stations, vehicles lined up as their PUC certificates were verified. Motorists without valid documents were denied fuel, prompting a few to make phone calls for assistance.

At a Janpath petrol pump, Mukesh Kumar said the rules were justified but expressed concern over how people could be expected to stop using vehicles purchased with their hard-earned money. Another consumer supported the move, saying it was necessary to control pollution.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in-charge, J D Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said the checks are being carried out manually as there are no cameras at the location.

"We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the department concerned," he said.

At the Delhi-Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar said vehicles are being checked for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates, using electronic devices.

"The number of non-compliant vehicles is low today due to increased awareness," he said, adding that fines worth around Rs 10,000 were imposed for PUC violations since morning.

Petrol pumps reported a noticeable decline in the number of customers. Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association president Nischal Singhania told PTI that the situation was peaceful.

"Traffic police and transport department enforcement teams are present at several fuel stations and we are seeing fewer vehicles coming in," he said, urging for the implementation of the rule across the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent refuelling in the neighbouring states.

Another petrol pump owner said the enforcement deployment was heavy but questioned its sustainability, adding that automatic number plate reader cameras are not effectively matching the vehicle details with the Vahan database, making physical verification necessary.

The ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards, along with the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, came into effect on Thursday as authorities intensified anti-pollution measures. Fuel pumps have been instructed not to dispense fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, with enforcement supported by police personnel, voice alerts and camera systems.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected petrol pumps at the city's border with Gurugram and said vehicles without valid PUC certificates would not be given fuel.

He said due to the implementation of the new rules, there was less traffic in the national capital on Tuesday.

Sirsa said joint teams have been deployed to ensure strict compliance and appealed to people to cooperate by getting their PUC certificates issued immediately.

Queues were also seen at PUC centres as people brought older vehicles for emission checks. While some residents termed the initiative strict but necessary, others said the step has come late as the pollution levels are already high.

A Delhi Traffic Police officer said more than 100 teams have been deployed at border points, toll plazas and major entry corridors to stop non-compliant vehicles, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

A senior traffic police officer said traffic police personnel, along with staff from the local police stations, were deployed at multiple locations across the area as part of the enforcement drive. The deployment was aimed at monitoring vehicular movement and ensuring strict compliance with traffic and entry-related norms.

Police teams were seen stopping vehicles and checking their records at the Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway. The officers on duty verified documents, such as registration certificates, PUC certificates and other mandatory papers.

Several vehicles were also seen taking a U-turn towards the Gurugram side after noticing traffic police teams deployed near the toll plaza. According to an officer, many drivers chose to turn back to avoid document checks or possible action.

The officer said all enforcement teams have been instructed to behave properly with the drivers during the checks. He added that officers have also been asked to verify if any commuter is travelling under emergency circumstances.

"Our teams will not allow vehicles that are not fit to enter the national capital. We request commuters that if they are facing any emergency condition, they must ensure their entry into the capital by following all the procedures," he said.

The officer further said the enforcement drive is being carried out smoothly and with sensitivity, keeping public convenience in mind. He added that the objective of the checking is not to harass commuters but to enforce regulations meant to reduce pollution and improve road safety. PTI SHB BM RC