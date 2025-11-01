New Delhi: Trucks backed up for kilometers at Delhi's borders on Saturday as police enforced a new pollution rule. Dozens got turned back on day one.

An IANS video from the Dwarka Expressway checkpoint showed a traffic cop speaking to reporters late Friday night. The officer focused on banning BS-I, BS-II and BS-III diesel trucks from other states, saying vehicles with Haryana numbers like '20T' and '20TU' would be stopped.

But IANS's post caption went further: "These are diesel vehicles from other states and will be turned back, as only BS6 or CNG commercial goods vehicles are permitted."

According to the Delhi govt, BS-IV vehicles are allowed in Delhi until October 31, 2026.

Delhi:Traffic Enforcement Officer Bijendra Singh says, "Diesel vehicles from other states, including BS3, BS2, and BS1, are barred from entering Delhi and will be turned back. Only BS6 or CNG commercial goods vehicles are allowed..." pic.twitter.com/IPwjPulu3x — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

The curbs, from midnight, block out-of-state commercial trucks below BS-VI standards to tackle winter smog. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III diesels face instant bans. BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG and electric trucks roll in easy. Delhi-registered ones skip lines.

Trucks hauling essentials like milk or medicines just need an online VAHAN permit.

Twenty-three teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police man 23 key entry points. They pull two shifts, 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am, after linking with Haryana Police on over 120 spots.

A senior official said: "Our plan is set. Teams inspect and bounce non-compliant trucks."

Violators face Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The rules follow a CAQM meet on October 17, zeroing in on trucks that add 20-30% to Delhi's foul air. Rain eased things Friday, cutting AQI to 218 from 373. By noon Saturday, it rose to 251, still "very poor."