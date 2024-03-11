Advertisment
National

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

NewsDrum Desk
A view of the site where a man fell into a 40-ft-deep borewell, at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant, in New Delhi, on March 10

New Delhi: Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant here, officials said on Monday.

The victim is yet to be identified, they said.

"An FIR under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on Sunday, police said.

