Delhi-bound flight returns to Patna after take-off due to technical glitch

Patna, Jan 3 (PTI) A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane had to return to the Patna airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical glitch, an official said.

The flight, 6E-2074, with 187 passengers and crew members on board landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, he said.

"It was an emergency landing. Shortly after take-off at 12.58 pm from Patna airport, the air traffic controller (ATC) contacted the pilot to return mid-air due to some technical problem," Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said.

In a statement, the airline said that the aircraft is undergoing inspection as per protocol.

"The flight has been cancelled for the day and passengers have been offered refunds or alternate travel options. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," it added. PTI PKD SOM