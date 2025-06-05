Delhi: Boy falls into open manhole in Najafgarh area, rescued

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A boy was recused after he fell into an open manhole while playing in Delhi's Najafgarh, according to police sources.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident that occurred in in Roshanpura area has surfaced on social media showing the child screaming for help.

In the video, the child was seen playing when he slipped and fell into the manhole, sources said. Some locals heard him and rushed to the spot.

The child suffered minor injuries but was rescued safely, they added. PTI BM HIG HIG