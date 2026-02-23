Delhi braces for warmer days ahead, weatherman warns

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with the weather office predicting warmer days ahead.

While the Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum of 11.8 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 13 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road 12 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature may go up to 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi's air quality remained poor, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 207, according to the Sameer app.

The air quality was 'poor' at 26 stations while it was 'moderate ' at 13 stations.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, AQI data for one station was not immediately available.

Anand Vihar, which recorded an AQI of 276, had the worst air quality amongst all the stations.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'poor' category for the next three days. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the 'poor' to 'moderate' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).