Delhi breathes easy for another day, AQI at 153

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi breathed cleaner air on Sunday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 153 in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, even as temperatures remained below the seasonal average.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the seasonal average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 6.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 notches below the seasonal average, the IMD stated.

Among various weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 18. 5 degrees Celsius; Palam 15. 7 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 18 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 18.7 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 18.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung logged a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 6.1 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 153 at 4 pm on Sunday compared to 192 on Saturday, according to CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to CPCB.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies towards the night and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.