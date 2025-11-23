Delhi breathes toxic air, AQI likely to remain 'very poor' till Wednesday

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB's Sameer app, 19 monitoring stations in Delhi reported 'severe' air quality and the remaining 19 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300.

Delhi's air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' category from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was recorded at 68 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has forecast moderate fog for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 25 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.