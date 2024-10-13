Delhi breathing clean air despite Dussehra celebrations, AQI better than before: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that in spite of Dussehra celebrations in the capital, people are breathing clean air, and added the number of days with "good", "satisfactory", and "moderate" air quality is going up, indicating an improvement in managing pollution.

Rai also said that Delhi's Air Quality Index has remained outside the "poor" category after Dussehra, however, as per the Central Pollution Control Board the city's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 225 at 12 pm.

In a press conference on Sunday, Rai said every year after Dussehra, the air quality usually dips into the "poor" category, but this year Delhi is experiencing clean air.

The environment minister said that over the past two years, Delhi has recorded 200 days of "good," "satisfactory," or "moderate" air quality between January and October 12, compared to just 109 such days in 2016.

Rai said this is an indicator of progress in managing pollution, crediting the improvement to efforts by the Delhi government and public support. He noted that achieving this without a lockdown marks a significant accomplishment for the city.

On Saturday, the day of Dussehra, the AQI was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 155.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minister also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for claiming that pollution levels in Delhi are worsening, urging them to review the data.

Rai highlighted that on August 30, he had written a letter to the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting a joint meeting to address air quality issues, but he had not received a response.

The Delhi minister said he sent another request on October 10, urging the central government to collaborate on anti-pollution efforts.

He emphasised that during critical periods, such as post-Diwali when temperatures drop, emergency pollution-control measures become essential.