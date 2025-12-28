Delhi breaths 'very poor' air with AQI at 392

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 392, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app showed that 19 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "severe" category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest reading of 444, while the remaining recorded "very poor" levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mainly clear skies.