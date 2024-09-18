Delhi building collapse: Compensation will never ease pain, say family members of 12-year-old victim

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) "He travelled almost 200 kilometres to see Delhi's India Gate from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, but at around 11.30 am, I got a heartbreaking call informing about my brother's death," said Usmi Khan, who lost his 12-year-old brother Aman in a building collapse on Wednesday.

Four people died after a building collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, and the deceased were identified as Aman Khan (12), Mukim (25), Mujib (18), and Mosin (26), natives of the Khatanagar village.

Talking to PTI, Usmi said, "My younger brother always wanted to become an entrepreneur and support his family by doing business. His determination and maturity were beyond his age." Khan lost his father in 2016. The minor took on many responsibilities and became the only support for his mother and younger sister, he said.

"We have not informed our mother about this," he said.

The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family members of all the four deceased.

"Compensation will not ease the pain that we are going through," Usmi said.

On Tuesday, Aman visited his friend in Bapa Nagar, unaware of the danger lurking above. The building, which had been leaking for the last eight days, collapsed on Wednesday morning, trapping Aman and several others under the debris, he added.

The injured blamed the house's owner for the collapse, claiming they had informed them about the condition of the building, but no action was taken.

"Despite several complaints to the owner, no action was taken, leading to this devastating outcome," an injured person said, requesting anonymity.

According to police, a joint rescue operation of the Delhi Fire Services and the NDRF was launched.

According to police, a joint rescue operation of the Delhi Fire Services and the NDRF was launched.

Eighteen people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, out of which four were declared dead, while two remain critical, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.