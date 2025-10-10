Delhi: Building collapses in Uttam Nagar; rescue operation underway

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A building collapsed in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi on Friday, prompting a rescue operation amid concerns that some individuals may be trapped under the rubble, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer further said that a call regarding the incident was received at 3.10 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are underway and efforts are on to clear the rubble and search for trapped people, he added. PTI BM BM MPL MPL MPL