Delhi bureaucrat wants NCCSA to examine 'misconduct' allegation against him

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's secretary O P Mishra has written to the Services Department to refer the allegation of misconduct against him to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) for a thorough examination.

Advertisment

His response came after the Services Department had last month urged the minister to consider continuing or surrendering the services of his secretary, who is accused of "misconduct" during his previous stints with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"I earnestly request that the honourable minister to refer this matter to the NCCSA, established under the Delhi Act of 2023, to constitute an independent body of retired officers, possibly including a retired High Court Judge, for a thorough examination of my plea...," Mishra wrote in his letter.

The letter has also been sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Advertisment

Mishra, a senior DANICS officer, also said that he has dedicated more than three decades to government service and, during this time, has "never encountered such humiliation", brought about by the actions of a single individual in a position of authority.

In his letter to the government, he has also accused a senior IAS officer of having a "personal grudge" against him. There was no immediate reaction from the senior IAS officer to the allegation.

The NCCSA was set up to look into services matters, including transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and disciplinary action against officials concerned in the Delhi government. PTI SLB SMN SMN