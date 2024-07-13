Delhi Burger King murder: 43 rounds fired in Haryana encounter that killed 3 gangsters, say cops

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A total of 43 rounds were fired in the shootout between gangsters and a joint team of Delhi and Haryana Police in Sonipat that killed three gang members, including two shooters allegedly behind the west Delhi food joint murder last month, and injured a Delhi Police SI, an official said.

The gangsters fired 24 shots and police retaliated with 19 shots, the officer said a day after the shootout.

Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana, all hailing from Haryana, died in the shootout on Friday.

According to police, Ashish and Ridhana were the ones who shot 26-year-old Aman Joon dead at a Rajouri Garden Burger King outlet on June 18.

After getting a tip-off, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Shalini Singh said the team intercepted the trio travelling in a car on Rohtak-Chinauli road around 8.40 pm.

Sensing police presence, they tried to flee from the spot and went towards an unpaved road but their vehicle got stuck near a farm.

The officer said the gangsters started firing at the police party while sitting inside the car. They fired around 24 shots. Sub Inspector Amit got hit on his leg, while the bullet-proof jackets worn by DCP Amit Goel and ACP Umesh Barthwal were also hit.

In self-defence, the police party also retaliated and fired, the officer said.

Another officer said Sunny was hit by five bullets, while Ashish and Vicky received three bullet injuries each, causing their death.

The officer said the gangsters were facing multiple criminal cases, ranging from murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana. All three of them were members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, he said.

Gangster Himanshu Bhau is suspected to be operating from Spain and Portugal.

A week ago, a purported social media post claimed that the police had picked the trio and they might be killed in a fake encounter.

The police officer said the post was later deleted as it might be a part of the gang's tactic to build pressure on the police.

The officer clarified that the accused were never held by the police before their encounter in Sonipat on Friday.

They had allegedly opened fire previously at various auto showrooms, sweetshops and threatened businessmen to extort money, he said, adding that Ashish and Vicky were also involved in the shooting and killing of a businessman outside Gulshan Daba in Murthal in March.

The Haryana Police had announced rewards of over Rs 1 lakh on both of them.

The operation was carried out by a joint team led by Delhi Police's DCP Goel and Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Superintendent Indivir and Inspector Yogender from Sonipat, police said.

Haryana Police has registered a separate case in connection with the encounter. The bodies of all three deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI ALK SKY SKY