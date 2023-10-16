Delhi businessman booked for molesting Russian woman in Goa

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) A businessman was booked for allegedly molesting a Russian woman in a resort in Calangute in Goa, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 12 when the accused and the victim met in a room of the resort to discuss a business proposal, Inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station told PTI.

"Delhi-based businessman Bipul Sharma (42) has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly outraging the woman's modesty," Naik added. PTI RPS BNM BNM