Delhi businessman receives Rs 4 crore extortion call, probe on

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old businessman in Delhi's Rohini on Monday received an extortion call from an international number demanding Rs 4 crore, police said.

“Harsh Grover, the complainant, told police that he received an extortion call at 3.35 pm from an international number demanding Rs 4 crore,” a senior police officer said.

The caller, who claimed to be a member of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, threatened Grover with dire consequences if he failed to meet the demand, the officer said, adding that police have launched a probe after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of BNS.

“We have formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused. All angles, including gang-related activity, are being probed,” he said. PTI SSJ ARI