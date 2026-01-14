'Delhi by Evening': Electric buses to link major landmarks to boost tourism, says Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) An electric bus service will be started within a month under the "Delhi by Evening" initiative to connect major monuments and landmarks, including the Prime Minister's Museum, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the New Parliament and India Gate, Tourism minister Kapil Mishra said.

The project is part of broader efforts to strengthen the city's tourism infrastructure and offer an eco-friendly sightseeing experience.

Mishra told PTI that two e-buses have been leased from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for an initial three-month period. These vehicles have been wrapped with images of iconic Delhi landmarks to showcase the capital's cultural and historical heritage.

The e-buses will cover an extensive list of attractions across the capital, including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Prime Minister's Museum, Yashobhoomi, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Haat INA, Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Jantar Mantar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, Agrasen ki Baoli, Safdarjung's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Lodhi Garden, India Gate, the National War Memorial, Raj Ghat, the Garden of Five Senses and Purana Qila.

Mishra also shared the financial performance of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). For the 2024–25 financial year, the corporation recorded a total revenue of Rs 5.12 crore against an expenditure of Rs 3.59 crore on tourism activities, he said.

According to a document submitted during the recent Delhi Assembly session, the Hop-On Hop-Off (HO-HO) bus service is currently not operational and the city continues to offer light and sound-based tourism experiences at three primary locations. These include the traditional sound and light show at the Red Fort with historical narration in Hindi and English, the Qutub Minar illumination and audio-based presentation and the Akshardham Temple's 'Sahaj Anand' multimedia water show.

The DTTDC is also considering a proposal for a new sound and light show based on the life, teachings and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which is currently in the planning stage.

To encourage longer stays, Delhi Tourism has introduced several themed heritage walks. A one-year fellowship programme for 40 young professionals has been launched to promote tourism and heritage preservation.

The department continues to offer organised tours to nearby destinations, including the same-day trips as well as overnight circuits. PTI SHB AKY