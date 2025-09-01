Delhi: Cab driver held at knife-point, 2 arrested in carjacking case

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A cab driver was allegedly held at knife-point by two passengers who snatched control of his car, robbed him of cash, mobile phones and documents, and abandoned him in outer north Delhi before fleeing with the car, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rohit alias Golu (30) and Surender alias Sonu, have been arrested, the police said.

"On the intervening night of August 28-29, Kundan (33), a cab driver from Bawana, reported that his car had been booked from the Bawana Chowk for an eight-hour rental," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

During the ride, the passenger and his associate allegedly assaulted him at knife-point, snatched control of the car and robbed him of two mobile phones, Rs 5,500 in cash, Rs 6,000 through an online payment app, and his purse containing IDs before abandoning him near the Jatola Toll, the DCP added.

A case was registered at the Bawana Police Station under Sections 140(3) (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom etc), 309(4) (Robbery), 311 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 317(2) (Stolen property) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS.

Police analysed the call detail records, online payment app and cab booking details, which led them to identify a suspect number. They arrested Rohit, a resident of Auchandi village, and recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession, the DCP mentioned further.

During sustained interrogation, Golu allegedly disclosed that he and his associate Surender committed the carjacking. His revelations led to the recovery of the car and the arrest of Surender. The police also recovered a knife used in the crime along with the driver's Aadhaar card and driving licence, officials said.

The accused told the police that they disposed the robbed mobile phones at the Adarsh Nagar railway station, and two unclaimed phones were also seized.

According to the police, Golu is previously involved in five cases. Additionally, efforts are on to ascertain if the duo was linked to similar incidents in the past. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL