Delhi cab driver throws out passengers over anti-India remarks

New Delhi: A cab driver in Delhi allegedly kicked out a Pakistani man and his Indian girlfriend from his vehicle after the couple allegedly disparaged India and its people during their ride.

The incident sparked a debate on social media, with some users praising the driver for his patriotic stance and others criticising him for his actions.

The driver's identity and the exact details of the incident remain unverified. However, a video of the altercation between the driver and the couple has gone viral.

BREAKING: A nationalist cab driver kicked his passengers out of the cab for making anti-India slurs & abusing Hindus in Delhi



The passengers, a Hindu girl & her Muslim boyfriend, praised Pakistan, called Delhites "matlabparast" (selfish), & also insulted Brahmins.



Despite the… pic.twitter.com/WszIf2J7RA — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) August 11, 2024

A few X users demanded reward for the cab driver for his partiotism.