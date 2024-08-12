National

Delhi cab driver throws out passengers over anti-India remarks

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
Delhi cab driver pakistani passenger

New Delhi: A cab driver in Delhi allegedly kicked out a Pakistani man and his Indian girlfriend from his vehicle after the couple allegedly disparaged India and its people during their ride. 

The incident sparked a debate on social media, with some users praising the driver for his patriotic stance and others criticising him for his actions. 

The driver's identity and the exact details of the incident remain unverified. However, a video of the altercation between the driver and the couple has gone viral.

A few X users demanded reward for the cab driver for his partiotism.

Uber driver Pakistani India Anti-India
Subscribe