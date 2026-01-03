Delhi: Cab, SUV collide near Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) An accident involving a cab and an SUV was reported on the road leading to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the police, all persons involved in the accident were medically examined and no one was found injured.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received around 2.30 am. Following which, the police immediately rushed to the spot, they said.

According to the police, the preliminary enquiry revealed that the collision occurred between a cab and an SUV on the carriageway heading towards the Terminal-3 of the airport.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.