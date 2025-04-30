Delhi Cabinet approves 3 health reforms, including OPD outsourcing and drug price monitoring

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to three major health sector reforms aimed at improving service delivery and infrastructure in government hospitals, including the setting up of a price monitoring and resource unit, and the outsourcing of OPD/IPD registrations and diagnostic services.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI that the government, in its efforts to enhance health infrastructure, approved three key reforms on Tuedday.

He said that the three agenda items -- centred on price regulation, operational outsourcing, and PPP-driven diagnostic services -- reflect the government’s focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and governance in the capital.

"Every day, the Delhi government is taking steps to provide the best facilities in our hospitals," Singh said.